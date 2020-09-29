Kuwait City, September 29: Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the ruling Emir of Kuwait, died on Tuesday. An official confirmation on his demise was issued by the Kuwaiti government. His younger brother and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah would succeed him as the new ruler of the oil-rich Gulf nation. Kuwait Expat Quota Bill: What Is It and How Indians Will be Affected by The Legislation?

Sheikh Sabah, 91, was suffering from an unspecified medical illness over the past one year. In July, he was flown in a private jet to the United States for treatment. He underwent a surgery at the Mayo Clinic based in Rochester, Minnesota. His condition, however, remained critical.

The Sheikh breathed his last at the same medical facility where he was being treated for nearly the last three months. The mortal remains would be brought to Kuwait City for the final rites and burial.

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf to be Next Kuwait Emir

Sheikh Sabah was born in 1929, and is considered as the leader who shaped Kuwait's foreign policy. He served as the Foreign Minister for 40 years between 1963 to 2003. In 2006, he succeeded Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah to become the Emir of the country.

