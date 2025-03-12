Baltimore, March 12: Johns Hopkins University is reportedly planning to announce layoffs as US President Donald Trump cuts USD 800 million in grants to reduce research and development. The layoffs will affect staff members involved in health projects, including breastfeeding, Mozambique mosquito-net programs, and Baltimore support efforts.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Johns Hopkins University layoffs are related to the university's work with USAID. Other reports mentioned that the job cuts were announced amid the threat to NIH funding. Donald Trump has attacked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and made decisions to find out what the agency was doing. Tech Layoffs: 22,692 Employees Laid Off by 81 Companies So Far in 2025, Job Cuts Surge Globally Amid Various Reasons.

Donald Trump previously said that the USAID was run by "radical left lunatics" and that with this agency, there was a "tremendous fraud" going on. Amid this, the US Department of Education also announced layoffs of nearly half of the staff members as President Trump aims to dismantle the agency. The US Department of Education layoffs will reportedly affect around 1,315 employees affected by RIFs. This leaves 2,183 employees in the department.

The federal layoffs initiated by DOGE have affected 34,293 government employees so far. In 2025, the total number of employees who left was 1,11,533. Donald Trump's government cut jobs with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) to reduce government spending and save taxpayers' money.

It is unclear how many staff members will be affected by the Johns Hopkins layoffs; however, President Ronald Daniels emailed the employees to inform them that "... we have little choice but to reduce some of our work in response to the slowing and stopping of grants and adjust to an evolving legal landscape." Lloyds Layoffs: Lloyds Banking Group To Lay Off IT Jobs in UK, Planning To Expand Tech Workforce in India,

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels said that 50% of the university's total incoming funds resulted from research conducted on the federal government's behalf.

