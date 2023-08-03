Mumbai, August 3: A Russian man was detained on Monday for reportedly keeping a woman captive as a 'sex slave' for 14 years in an unofficial prison. Following the woman's successful escape from his residence in the town of Smoleno, Vladimir Cheskidov, 51, was apprehended, according to the New York Post.

The survivor revealed to the authorities that Cheskidov had been holding her hostage since 2009 and that she had only been allowed to leave her locked chamber to go about her daily activities on knifepoint. Additionally, she said that she had experienced frequent acts of assault and torture. Brazil Horror: Man Drugs Minor, Stuffs Her in Suitcase and Drags Her To His Apartment To Be Used As 'Sex Slave', Video of Terrifying Kidnapping Surfaces.

Authorities discovered a collection of sex toys, muzzles, and pornographic CDs when searching Cheskidov's property. The victim said that in 2011, Cheskidov had killed another woman named Oksana and had her assist in disposing of the body. Later, in Cheskidov's basement, human bones were found.

Cheskidov is facing charges of murder, rape, and abduction. His mother, Valentina Cheskidova, who shared a home with him and the survivor, has reportedly also been detained for her role in the woman's kidnapping. Cheskidov said at a custody court that he and the survivor had a "mutual love" for one another and denied any wrongdoing.

How Did the Woman Escaped?

She recalled how she met Cheskidov at a bus station in 2009, which is when her journey started. He had asked her over for cocktails, but when she got there, he reportedly pulled out a knife and took her hostage.

Cheskidov underwent a psychotic episode brought on by extensive drinking, which put a stop to the victim's nightmare. Cheskidov's mother called for assistance—possibly out of concern for her personal security—and the accused was transported to a mental health facility. Cheskidov forgot to unlock the door amid this commotion, giving the survivor a chance to flee. She went looking for her sister, who alerted the authorities. Senior WA Police Officer Charged with 17 Offences for Having Sex with a 13-year-old Girl; Everything You Need to Know.

Cheskidov will remain in detention for two months after being found competent to stand trial. His mother has since been let go. Authorities are still looking into Cheskidov's alleged acts in order to determine their full scope.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).