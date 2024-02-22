Washington, February 22: Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the break-in of a secret service vehicle assigned to US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden.

The break in had occurred outside Naomi Biden's house in Georgetown area in Washington DC last year, BBC reported. The incident occurred on November 12 and Naomi Biden's secret service agent had fired at the thieves. Joe Biden's New Gaffe: US President Refers to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi As 'President of Mexico' After Hitting Back at Special Counsel Over His Memory (Watch Video).

As per the court records, the accused was identified as Robert Kemp and an unnamed juvenille. The accused were arrested after finding out a stolen car used for get-away vehicle in the crime. Robert Kemp was arrested on February 7 and another accused was arrested on February 16.

