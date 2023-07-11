Kathmandu, July 11: Nepal Police on Tuesday announced that a helicopter which went missing while flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district earlier in the day, has crashed, killing five people on board, while one person remained unaccounted for. The Manang Air helicopter crashed at the Lamjura area in Likhupike Rural Municipality, the police said. Nepal Helicopter Crash: Missing Kathmandu-Bound Manang Air Chopper With Six People Aboard Crashes in Hilly Terrain (See Pics).

The area lies between Jiri and Phaplu, near Mount Everest. Niranjan Basnet, a junior police officer who is stationed at the crash site, said the five bodies have been found and a search operation is on to find the sixth missinng person.

Photos From Crash Site:

Breaking news: लुक्लाबाट उडेको मनाङ्ग एयरको हेलिकप्टर सोलुखुम्वुको लामजुरामा दुर्घटना भएको छ ।हेलिकप्टरमा क्याप्टेन र ५ यात्रु गरी ६ जना सवारी थिए ।😢 pic.twitter.com/aAxrnSMIKk — Danger King jagri (@JagriGDipak) July 11, 2023

Raju Neupane, the operations and safety manager at Manang Air, said the six people on board comprised Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung and five Mexican nationals. According to rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa Sherpa, locals discovered the crashed chopper. Nepal Helicopter Goes Missing: Kathmandu-Bound Manang Air Chopper With Six People on Board Disappears Near Mount Everest.

The last location of the chopper, with the registration number 9N-AMV, was tracked at 10.12 a.m. in the Lamjura Pass area , said Neupane. The helicopter was originally heading to Lukla near the Mount Everest base camp but could not land due to bad weather. Then the helicopter landed in Surke, Solukhumbu, following which it was headed to Kathmandu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).