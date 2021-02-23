Islamabad, February 23: The Police in Pakistan's Karachi will soon be joined by 20-member armed rollerblading unit enhancing its capabilities to easily tail the criminals in the busy-traffic clad roads of the city. The official deployment of the team is due next month, however as per reports it has already began patrolling the beachfront in Karachi. This moves comes in view of increasing thefts and harassment on Karachi's streets.

“We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime,” Farrukh Ali, the chief of the unit told Reuters. He added that the officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the largest city of Pakistan. The rollerblading unit would only carry handguns, reducing the risk of bullets richocheting, Ali reportedly said. Just Karachi Things! Ostrich Escapes From Private Zoo and Runs Frantically on Street, Watch Viral Video.

“This is just the beginning. This rollerblading will really benefit us. With this training, we can reach narrow alleys very quickly where it is usually difficult to go,” Aneela Aslam, a member of the rollerblading police unit, told Reuters. Many European countries also have special teams on roller-blades and skates to go through the busy roads while following the criminals.

