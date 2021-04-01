Islamabad, April 1: A day after its Economic Coordination Council allowed the import of sugar, cotton, and yarn from India, Pakistan's federal cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal, reported news agency ANI quoting Pakistan Media. As per report, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting headed by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad, as reported by Pakistan's Geo TV. India, Pakistan Agree for Ceasefire Along LoC at DGMO Meet, Joint Statement Issued.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, had allowed the country's private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of sugar from India. This decision was seen as a step towards reviving the trade relations between two countries that have been suspended since 2019. Pakistan Allows Import of Sugar, Yarn, Cotton From India, Say Reports.

Recently replying to, PM Narendra Modi's greetings on Pakistan Day, Imran Khan had called for the creation of an "enabling environment" between the two countries to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adding that he desires for a peaceful relationship between the countries.

Notably, India is the largest producer of cotton in the world and the second largest producer of sugar. The cost of these products is lower in the country as compared to others.

