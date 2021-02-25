New Delhi, February 25: India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and agreed for cease firing starting from February 25, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday. A joint statement was also issued in New Delhi and Islamabad. The development comes after the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. India Reportedly Allows Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Aircraft to Use Indian Airspace.

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere," the joint statement said. It also stated that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Pakistan, India Can Resolve Kashmir Issue Through Dialogue: Imran Khan Says in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan Issue Joint Statement:

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the statement added. The two countries also reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, according to the statement.

