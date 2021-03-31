New Delhi/Islamabad, March 31: In what could mark revival of trade between India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government on Wednesday allowed the import of sugar, cotton and yarn from India, according to multiple reports. Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, allowed the country's private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of sugar from India. It also allowed the import of cotton and yarn. India, Pakistan Agree for Ceasefire Along LoC at DGMO Meet, Joint Statement Issued.

According to news agency Reuters, Pakistan-based companies have already started making inquiries about buying sugar and cotton from India, which offers these commodities at lower prices than other countries. New Delhi has so far not reacted to the development. India is the world's biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar producer. Bilateral trade between the two neighbours had been suspended since 2019. India Reportedly Allows Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Aircraft to Use Indian Airspace.

The latest development regarding bilateral trade came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan replied to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's greetings on Pakistan Day, calling for the creation of an "enabling environment" between the two countries to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In a sign of thawing relations, India and Pakistan last year issued a rare joint statement to respect a 2003 cease-fire agreement along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

