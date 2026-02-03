The 68th annual Grammy Awards took an intensely political turn on Sunday as leading artists used the ceremony to protest federal immigration policies, while host Trevor Noah sparked a public confrontation with President Donald Trump. The evening was defined by a coordinated "ICE OUT" campaign and a historic win for Bad Bunny, marking one of the most politicised broadcasts in the Recording Academy’s history. Grammys 2026: Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and Other Celebs Voice Opposition to Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies (Watch Videos)

Stars Wear ‘ICE OUT’ Pins at 2026 Grammys

The tone for the evening was set on the red carpet, where stars including Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King were seen wearing black-and-white pins reading “ICE OUT.” The grassroots effort, organized by Working Families Power, was a direct response to the recent killings of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. Nelini Stamp, director of strategy for Working Families Power, noted that the campaign provided various pin sizes to accommodate the artists' high-fashion wardrobes. “We want to be respectful,” Stamp said in an interview on Monday. “Folks choose their outfits sometimes months before.”

Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Condemn Immigration Policies

The "ICE OUT" message moved from the lapels of guests to the center stage during the televised broadcast. While accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny delivered a pointed message to the White House. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say 'ICE out,'" he told the audience. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

Later in the evening, Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year for a record-setting third time, echoed the sentiment. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said, followed by a blunt criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was censored by the network. Other winners, such as Best New Artist Olivia Dean, took a more personal approach. “I’m a granddaughter of an immigrant,” Dean said. “I’m a product of bravery, and I believe those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah

While the artists focused on immigration, host Trevor Noah directed his humor toward President Trump, who is currently in office. In his sixth and final time hosting the event, Noah joked that the Song of the Year is a trophy "every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland."

The President responded late Sunday night on Truth Social, calling the ceremony “the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” and threatening to sue Noah, writing, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” The friction comes at a sensitive time for CBS. Last year, parent company Paramount paid UAD 16 million to settle a lawsuit with Trump regarding the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. The network also recently cancelled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, citing financial reasons.

Historic Night for Spanish-Language Music

Despite the controversy, the night saw significant milestones for Latin music. Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos became the first all-Spanish album to win Album of the Year in the Grammys' 68-year history. The achievement comes just days before Bad Bunny is scheduled to give the first-ever all-Spanish halftime performance at the Super Bowl, a booking Trump previously criticised as a "terrible choice."

A Shift in Ceremony Dynamics

Industry analysts noted that while the Recording Academy provided a standard entertainment format featuring performances by Justin Bieber and Lola Young, the political weight of the night was driven entirely by the participants. Larry Miller, executive director of the Sony Audio Institute at NYU, suggested the Academy was right to let the artist’s lead. “Great artists speak their truth... They are beholden to no company and certainly not to CBS,” Miller said. “It wasn’t the Recording Academy’s job to take a position. Representatives for the Recording Academy and CBS have not yet issued formal comments regarding the evening's events or the President's social media posts.

