Rio de Janeiro, July 6: The Indian diaspora in Brazil welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival for a four-day visit in the South American country with a special cultural performance dedicated to the Indian armed forces inspired from 'Operation Sindoor', India's anti-terror operation against Pakistan-based terrorists. The members of the Indian community in Brazil showcased the success of Operation Sindoor through paintings and a dance performance in front of PM Modi.

In a unique cultural showcase, members of the Indian community in Brazil presented a semi-classical dance performance inspired by the theme of Operation Sindoor, a military operation that has come to symbolise courage, sacrifice, and national pride. PM Narendra Modi Welcomed in Brazil With Operation Sindoor Themed Dance by Indian Diaspora (Watch Video).

Indian Diaspora Welcome PM Modi With ‘Operation Sindoor’-Themed Cultural Performance

#WATCH | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | People of the Indian diaspora perform a special cultural dance based on the theme of Operation Sindoor as they welcome PM Modi (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/5fbCTBEucB — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

Welcoming PM Modi upon his arrival in Brazil, one of the Indian female dancers said, "PM Modi is like an elder brother to us. It was a matter of great pride for us that he came here. He watched our performance very patiently, interacted with us, and appreciated it deeply. We had chosen 'Operation Sindoor' as our theme to pay tribute to our brave soldiers and to honour Bharat Mata..."

Another Indian female dancer said, "PM Modi is like an elder brother to us. It was a matter of great pride for us that he came here. He watched our performance very patiently, interacted with us, and appreciated it deeply. We had chosen 'Operation Sindoor' as our theme to pay tribute to our brave soldiers and to honour Bharat Mata..." PM Modi in Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on 4-Day Visit To Take Part in BRICS Summit (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister appreciated the gesture of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 17th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held between July 6 to 7.

Speaking to IANS, PM Modi met several Indian female dancers who performed at his welcome ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.. The excitement isn't limited to the performers. Brazilian residents, too, eagerly anticipated the Prime Minister’s arrival in Brazil.

"I am thrilled that PM Modi is visiting. It’s truly an honour for Brazil,” said one local resident as PM Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro. Another resident added, "This feels like a dream come true. We're so lucky to have this chance to meet him -- there are no words to express how proud we feel."

PM Modi will participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, followed by a historic bilateral visit to Brasilia -- the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 60 years. During his stay, he is expected to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and engage with several global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

This visit to Brazil marks the fourth leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour. On Friday, PM Modi arrived in Argentina where he held bilateral talks with President Javier Milei and was given a special ceremonial honour as well. On Thursday, he arrived in Trinidad & Tobago, where he addressed the Joint Assembly of Parliament, emphasising India’s commitment to the “Global South first” policy.

Earlier in the week, PM Modi visited Ghana, where he held extensive talks with President John Dramani Mahama and was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour -- The Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana. Several key agreements were also signed to deepen bilateral cooperation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).