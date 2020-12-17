Islamabad, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif to express condolences over the death of the PML-N chief’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The letter was forwarded to Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. However, the news surfaced on Thursday.

India Today accessed the letter. The letter was forwarded on December 11, and it was signed by Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia. Begum Akhtar died on November 22 in United Kingdom (UK). Her body was flown to Lahore, where she was laid to rest. Congress Taunts Narendra Modi for Friendship With Nawaz Sharif.

Copy of Letter Accessed by India Today:

#Breaking Below is the letter by Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to @MaryamNSharif mentioning PM @narendramodi's letter to @NawazSharifMNS. In his letter, PM Modi remembered his 2015 visit to Raiwind and that he was very impressed by Nawaz Sharif's mother's simplicity. https://t.co/bYq0LDyHS1 pic.twitter.com/w1qswp7Viy — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) December 17, 2020

According to Pakistan daily, Dawn News TV, the letter was written on November 27. “Dear Mian Sahib, I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother Begum Shamim Akhtar,” reported the Pakistani media house quoting except from the PM Modi’s letter. Imran Khan Taunts Nawaz Sharif Over His 'Friendship' With Narendra Modi.

In 2015, the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to meet to wish Sharif on his birthday. Modi was accorded a red carpet welcome as PM’s special IAF Boeing 737 plane in Lahore. PM Modi was slammed by the opposition for his surprise visit to meet his Pakistani counterpart.

Sharif is currently into London for medical treatment on expired bail. In 2017, Sharif was removed from office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding revelations from the Panama Papers case. He was also sentenced to ten years in prison by an accountability court. The Islamabad High Court had also declared him an absconder and issued arrest warrants for him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).