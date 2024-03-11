Washington DC, March 11: Porn star Emily Willis' family recently said that the actress is "fighting for her life" as she is in a vegetative state after suffering cardiac arrest during rehab in Malibu. Emily Willis is presently undergoing rehab for addiction, It must be noted that last month, the adult film star was rushed to hospital after she suffered from an overdose.

According to a report in the New York Post, Emily Willis was found to be unresponsive at a rehab facility in Malibu, where she is being treated for addiction. As per the report, the 25-year-old adult film actress was at the celebrity rehab centre for eight days after she suffered a cardiac arrest on February 5. Porn Star Emily Willis Rushed To Hospital After Apparent Drug Overdose - Reports.

The adult film star, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, has over two million followers on Instagram. She was rushed to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, where she continues to remain in a coma and on a ventilator. The report also stated that her family is bracing for the worst although her condition is said to be stable.

While sharing an update about an online fundraiser, her brother Michael said, "Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life." Meanwhile, sources in the police said that Emily Willis allegedly suffered an overdose; however, doctors told her family that her earlier toxicology screening came back negative. Sophia Leone, Porn Star, Dead At 26 – Reports.

The porn star retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago while aspiring for success in other fields of entertainment. The initial announcement by the family described Emily Willis as a "cherished daughter, sister, and a beacon of light in the lives of all who know her". Emily's father Michale said that the family is unable to access her funds as they are not listed as beneficiaries.

