Los Angeles, November 2: Acting legend Anthony Hopkins recently made a loss-making deal. The actor is selling his California estate. The 87-year-old actor splashed out $6.6 million for one house in Pacific Palisades in 2018 and then bought the neighbouring property for $6 million the following year to combine them into one huge estate, reports 'Female First UK'. However, following the devastating wildfires in the city earlier this year, he has put the plots up for sale for a total of $6.4 million.

The two properties will again be divided, with what was originally the pricier home, complete with a swimming pool. The properties have been listed for $2.55 million and at $3.85 million, the Sunday Mirror newspaper reports. 'The Silence of the Lambs' star lost his estate in the blaze earlier this year but remained philosophical at the time. The acclaimed film star, who has lived in the US for decades, wrote on social media, "As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give (heart and prayer emojis) (sic)".

As per ‘Female First UK’, Anthony recently reflected on how he knew he needed to get help for his drinking when he realised he "could have killed" someone while driving around California during a "blackout". The actor, who celebrated 49 years sober last December, told The New York Times, “I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realised that I could have killed somebody, or myself, which I didn’t care about. I came to my senses and said to an ex-agent of mine at this party in Beverly Hills, ‘I need help’”. Anthony had a "spooky" moment where he heard a "vocal, male, reasonable, like a radio voice" speak to him from the inside, and he instantly lost his desire to drink.

