Seversk, March 15: A tragic incident in Seversk, Russia, saw a one-month-old baby mauled to death by the family’s aggressive dachshund after vets refused to euthanise the dog. The attack occurred on the night of March 10, when the tiny dog reportedly jumped into the baby’s cot and fatally strangled the infant.

Family members revealed that the eight-year-old dachshund had exhibited increasing aggression since the baby’s birth. Concerned for their child’s safety, the parents had taken the dog to multiple veterinary clinics, requesting euthanasia. However, vets declined, arguing that the dog was physically healthy. As a precaution, the family kept the dog restrained, but the father had forgotten to tie it up that fateful night. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

The grieving mother discovered her baby’s lifeless body the next morning and has since been devastated, blaming herself for the tragedy. A relative confirmed that the dog’s aggression was not new, stating that it had previously displayed hostility toward adults and became more aggressive after the newborn’s arrival. Following the attack, the dog was put down. Dog Attack in UK: Toddler Climbing on Pet XL Bully Injured in Horrifying Mauling.

Authorities in the Tomsk Region have launched an investigation to determine whether parental negligence played a role in the baby’s death. The heartbreaking incident has sparked debate about balancing pet safety with family welfare.

