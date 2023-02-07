Scotland, February 7: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from the Arbroath neighbourhood wherein a man was caught stealing children's and ladies' underwear from washing lines in Arbroath. The accused used the stolen undergarments to dress up his blow-up sex doll, the report by the Courier said. The accused, identified as Graham Orrock was placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Love Triangle Goes Awry: Two Sisters Kill Man For Having Sex With Both of Them in Kenya's Kirinyaga County; Arrested.

According to the reports, the accused was caught on a CCTV camera stealing three pairs of black underwear from a ground-floor flat in late June 2022. He was captured again a week later stealing a bikini and a boy's underwear. During the investigation, cops found that Orrock stole from four different addresses across Arbroath, Scotland, and run off with several pairs of pants, bras, swimwear, and other clothing. The accused once again returned to the place on July 31 and stole a bikini and a boy's innerwear. Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman on Busy Street in Thailand's Pattaya, Video Goes Viral.

The police raided his house on September 7 and recovered dozens of stolen items of clothing. The accused then pocketed two pairs of size 8-9 denim shorts and t-shirt and matching red and black women’s underwear sets from a washing line on East Abbey Street on August 12. He then entered a neighbour's garden and took a pair of girl's pants and women's black and pink pyjamas the next night.

