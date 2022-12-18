Delhi, December 18: Two sisters are suspected to have stabbed a man inside a bar at Mugambaciura in Kirinyaga County after they came to realise that he was having sex with both of them. Police suspect this to be a case of love triangle.

Nation.Africa reported that he sisters confronted the man accusing him of double-dealing them inside the bar at Mugambaciura. Liverpool Concert Square Sex in Public Video Case: Man Pleads Guilty After the Randy Couple Was Charged With Outraging Public Decency

According to reports in local media, the victim, Boniface Wambugu tried to defend himself but was overpowered and knocked down. The man was stabbed by a broken bottle and he died due to excess loss of blood. Sex Offender Rapes, Burns Alive Professional Poker Player Susie Zhao in Michigan; Sentenced Life Imprisonment

Police said that the two sisters came to realize they are having sex with the same man and they organized a coup for him and killed him.

Panicked people rushed out of the bar after the incident. Some people in the bar confronted the sisters who than ran away from the bar.

The body of the man was taken to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy awaiting the investigation process to be completed before the raid to rest.

The woman has been arrested and are in custody until they are proven they are not guilty. Cops said that the matter is being treated as murder and the two sisters will ne charged after police are done with investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).