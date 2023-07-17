Singapore, Juli 17, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday said the relationship between Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and fellow People's Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui was not just inappropriate but unacceptable which led to their resignation as both of them continued their affair despite him counselling them.

The prime minister's comments come after both Tan and Cheng resigned from their respective political positions and their membership in the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). Singapore Parliament Speaker Resigns on Using Profanity Against Opposition Lawmaker.

“I think it's simply inappropriate to have a Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs... It is not appropriate, it's not acceptable,” Lee told a press conference, pointing out the reason for the duo's resignation from political positions as well as membership of PAP which has ruled Singapore since independence.

Lee said he had learnt about the relationship sometime after the 2020 General Election but did not know when it began. He spoke to both of them most recently in February and counselled them. However, in July, the Prime Minister said he came across information that “strongly suggested” that the relationship had continued, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

“When such a situation arises, it is my duty as secretary-general of the party (PAP) to deal with them and put things right. This means to counsel, to correct, to admonish and ultimately, if necessary, to remove the MP from the party and Parliament,” he said. Cheng had also been counselled, including by Lee in February, but “nevertheless she had continued the relationship with Tan”, said the Prime Minister. Singapore-India Hackathon: Solutions for Detecting Financial Fraud and Delivering Financial Literacy Take Top Honours.

A video clip of Tan's unparliamentary language was also circulated in July after which Lee had asked Tan to meet him. During the discussion, Tan agreed to leave immediately, due to both his unparliamentary conduct as well as his inappropriate relationship with Cheng.