Seoul, November 18: To put a stop to the centuries-old custom of eating dog meat, South Korea is set to take strong action. By the end of this year, the People Power Party, which is now in power in the nation, intends to enact a ban on the consumption of dog meat. This action is being taken in response to worldwide criticism from animal rights organisations and an increasing public opinion against the practice, especially among younger people. A three-year grace period under the proposed prohibition would allow enterprises to move out of the dog meat trade with financial help. This choice is in line with the expanding global campaign against the use of dog meat and shows a change in Korean society's attitudes towards animal care.

Although the horrific practice of eating dogs in Korea has garnered criticism from other countries, there is also growing resistance to the practice domestically, especially among younger generations. Bengaluru Man Holds Up a Placard Reading ‘Legalise Dog Meat’, Netizens Call It 'Disgusting' As the Pic Goes Viral (View).

At a meeting with elected officials and animal rights advocates, Yu Eui-dong, the policy leader of the ruling People Power Party, declared that it is time to remove societal tensions and disputes around eating dog meat by passing special legislation. South Korea's First Lady Kim Keon Hee has adopted stray dogs alongside her husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol, and has been an outspoken opponent of dog meat consumption.

Previous attempts to pass legislation prohibiting the use of dog meat have failed due to opposition from industry participants and concerns about the livelihoods of restaurant and farm owners. In the Korean peninsula, eating dog flesh has long been considered a means of surviving the summer heat. Dog Meat Ban in Nagaland Revoked! Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court Quashes State Government's Order Banning Sale and Eating of Dog Meat.

Though some elderly people in the country still eat dog meat and certain restaurants still serve it, it is far less widespread than it once was in South Korea. Animal rights organisations applauded the potential prohibition. Humane Society International called it "a dream come true for all of us who have campaigned so hard to end this cruelty." Government data indicates that there are around 1,150 dog breeding farms, 34 slaughterhouses, 219 distribution firms, and approximately 1,600 restaurants that serve dogs in the nation.

