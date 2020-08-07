Washington, August 7: Video sharing App TikTok on Friday threatened legal action against the United States after Donald Trump ordered companies to stop doing business with the Chinese app within 45 days. Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders to ban Chinese apps - TikTok and WeChat from operating in the country if they do not sell their shares to US companies.

TikTok said in a statement said, "We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly -- if not by the Administration, then by the US courts."

Trump signed two executive orders on Thursday halting all transactions with Chinese company ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok as well as messaging app WeChat within 45 days citing national security concerns. Trump Signs Order Banning ByteDance, Chinese Parent of TikTok.

Trump said that the spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People's Republic of China "continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States". He also noted in his order that India has already blocked TikTok among other Chinese apps.

On Thursday, US Senate voted to ban TikTok from being downloaded on all federal government devices. Republican-controlled Senate unanimously passed the bill. It will now be presented before the House of Representatives, led by Democrats.

