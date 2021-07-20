Tokyo, July 20: The Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old Uzbek man on the charges of raping a woman in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium last week. The accused has been identified as Davronbek Rakhmatullaev. He allegedly raped the woman on Friday night inside the National Stadium. Rakhmatullaev got to know the Japanese woman on the day of the crime. The Uzbek reportedly attacked the woman near spectators’ seats after a rehearsal of the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics.

The woman is in her 20s. According to a report published in Kyodo News, the accused and the woman were part-time workers related to the Olympic Games 2020. They had never met before the accident. As per reports, the accused denied the allegations. He said that the woman did not resist. The complaint was filed against the man on Saturday. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Badminton Team Reaches Japanese Capital City for Summer Games.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee expressed regret over the incident. “It is extremely regrettable if such an incident has occurred, and it would also undermine confidence in the Tokyo 2020 Games.,” the committee told the Olympic news website quoting. Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Sports Events at the 32nd Summer Games.

The Uzbek man reportedly entered Japan in 2014. As per the police, he is currently on a leave of absence from a university in Aichi Prefecture in Central Japan. The accused stayed at a hotel in Tokyo so that he could easily go to work at the National Stadium for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was scheduled to be held last year, was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summer Games will see athletes participating in around 339 events spanned across 33 sports with 50 disciplines. The Tokyo Games 2020 will officially begin from July 23 onwards. A total of 205 countries, including hosts Japan and a Refugee Olympic Team, will participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

