The Indian badminton players have reached Tokyo for the Olympics which gets underway on July 23. Badminton Authority of India took to Twitter to confirm this development and posted a picture of the players with the caption, "Hello from Tokyo Our Badminton contingent has safely landed in Tokyo and they get ready to #SmashfortheGlory."

See the tweet here:

Hello from Tokyo 😍👋🏻 Our Badminton contingent has safely landed in Tokyo and they get ready to #SmashfortheGlory 💪🏻 Send in your wishes ⬇️#SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6kvILatGjF — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 18, 2021

