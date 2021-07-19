The Tokyo Olympics 2020 which was scheduled to be held last year was postponed to this year due to coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming Summer Games will see athletes participating in around 339 events spanned across 33 sports with 50 disciplines. The Tokyo Games 2020 will officially begin from July 23 onwards. However, women's football and softball will begin on two days earlier on July 21. The 2020 Olympics will end on August 08. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Check Out Full List of Countries Participating at Summer Games.

Athletes from all around the globe have already reached Tokyo as we near the start of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While Tokyo hosts the majority of events, cities like Sapporo, Kashima, Saitama, Sendai, Yokohama, Fukushima and Enoshima will host some the sporting events. Indian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Indian Contingent for the Summer Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 List of Sports

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball/Softball

Basketball and 3x3 Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling BMX Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Karate

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline Gymnastics

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Pictogram of Sports Events at Tokyo 2020

These are the first ever kinetic pictograms in Games history, they were created to highlight how dynamic, innovative, and special #Tokyo2020 will be! ✨ Let us know your favourite @Olympics sport! 👇#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Zb4vOgIcsz — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 19, 2021

205 countries including hosts Japan and a Refugee Olympic Team will participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. India has sent a record 119-member contingent of athletes to take part in the numerous sports at the Summer Games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).