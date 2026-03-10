Bengaluru, March 10: Gold prices in Dubai showed a slight correction on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, as global bullion markets turned mixed following profit booking after the previous session’s gains. The precious metal continues to attract safe haven demand as investors monitor geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict, movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in crude oil prices. Retail demand across the UAE remained moderate as buyers reacted cautiously to elevated price levels while traders tracked volatility in international bullion markets. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 10, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants are closely monitoring geopolitical developments and key macroeconomic indicators that continue to influence short term gold price trends. Buyers in Dubai are advised to follow daily rate movements before making major purchases, as international bullion markets remain sensitive to global economic signals. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 9.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 10, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 628.40 171.10 15,820 24K 10 Grams 6,284.00 1,711.00 1,58,200 24K 1 Tola 7,345.00 1,999.00 1,84,600 22K 1 Gram 582.20 158.60 14,650 22K 10 Grams 5,822.00 1,586.00 1,46,500 22K 1 Tola 6,820.00 1,858.00 1,71,900 21K 1 Gram 558.60 152.20 14,050 21K 10 Grams 5,586.00 1,522.00 1,40,500 21K 1 Tola 6,550.00 1,784.00 1,65,100 18K 1 Gram 478.50 130.30 12,030 18K 10 Grams 4,785.00 1,303.00 1,20,300 18K 1 Tola 5,625.00 1,533.00 1,41,400

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, currency fluctuations and macroeconomic data releases, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term. Buyers should monitor live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

