Abu Dhabi, March 9: Debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile struck a tower in Dubai Marina on sending smoke rising from the building’s facade and triggering brief concern in the area. Authorities later confirmed that the situation had been quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Dubai’s government confirmed the incident shortly afterwards in a post on X, explaining that the damage occurred due to debris falling after air defence systems intercepted the incoming threat.

"Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported," the Dubai government's official media handle wrote on X. Dubai Residents Receive 'Potential Missile Threat' Alert on Phones; Share Notification Pics.

Smoke was seen rising from the 23 Marina residential tower in Dubai Marina following reports of an Iranian drone strike. According to Dubai Police, the drone was successfully intercepted, and falling debris caused minor damage to the building’s façade and ignited a car nearby.… pic.twitter.com/wqKuBRXDbF — Wolverine Update (@W0lverineupdate) March 7, 2026

Reports an Iranian drone struck 23 Marina Tower in Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/1ULfNYNwTm — OSINT Spectator (@osintspectator) March 7, 2026

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates’ Defence Ministry had announced that its air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran.

"Air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said in a post on X. "Sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the statement added.

According to the ministry, a total of 16 ballistic missiles were detected during the incident. Of these, 15 were successfully intercepted by air defence systems, while the remaining missiles fell into the sea. Additionally, authorities tracked 121 drones approaching the country, of which 119 were destroyed before they reached their targets. Dubai Airport News: Dubai Airports Resume Partial Operations at DXB and DWC Following Brief Suspension; Authorities Dismiss Strike Rumours at Dubai International Airport.

Amid the heightened tensions, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed the nation on Abu Dhabi TV. It marked his first public statement since the conflict escalated. The country "is in a period of war," he said, adding, "We will emerge stronger."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology to neighbouring countries for attacks carried out during the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. However, he maintained that Iran would not initiate further strikes unless provoked.

"I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian said during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV.

Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender, Pezeshkian said Iran’s enemies "must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves."

The latest developments follow coordinated airstrikes carried out by the US and Israel across Iran on February 28 after stalled nuclear negotiations and accusations that Tehran had resumed nuclear activities. The strikes, known as “Operation Epic Fury,” targeted several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. The attack killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with members of his family, further escalating tensions across the region.

