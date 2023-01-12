Liverpool, January 12: A man who was caught on camera performing sex acts with a woman in Concert Square which caused a widespread police search was identified by his own girlfriend. The man, identified as Joe Firby (23), a Gateshead resident, indulged in sex acts with a woman, Kelly Cousins, after meeting the 35-year-old in the gym. The duo went on a date in Liverpool city centre on the night of August 1, 2022. There, they both drank heavily and had sex. Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if ‘She Ends Relationship’.

The duo was caught on camera and the video of the couple went viral on social media, including Instagram and Facebook. Soon, the act sparked a police investigation. During the probe, Firby was identified in the video by his girlfriend, while Cousins was identified by her social worker. Following his identification, Firby was before Sefton Magistrates Court on January 11 for sentencing. He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency in court saying "I've got nothing to say" in his defence. UK Woman, Video-Recorded While Having Sex in Public, Hounded With Abusive Texts and Threats, Says ‘Considered Taking My Life’.

The court sentenced him to a 12-month community order and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £120 court costs and a £114 surcharge. The woman, a mom-of-four, also pleaded guilty to the offence, and was given a 10-week suspended prison sentence in November 2022. She was also ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service.

