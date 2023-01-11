Thailand, January 11: A woman here claimed that a male prostitute threatened to kill her after she tried to break up with him. The complainant woman, identified as Boom, a 32-year-old sex worker in Isaan province of Udon Thani, has alleged that the accused, Sarawut, a 26-year-old, has also killed her puppy.

The woman is a single mother of four who experiences loneliness frequently and has sought the assistance of male prostitutes s she does not desire a committed long-term relationship, The Thaiger reported. While talking to the media outlet, the woman said “I’m embarrassed to talk about this, but I think this is too much, and I have to do something.” UK Woman, Video-Recorded While Having Sex in Public, Hounded With Abusive Texts and Threats, Says ‘Considered Taking My Life’.

The accused, who is a drug addict, had declared that he would kill her. The woman said she wanted to warn other women about this man because I’m terrified of him. The media outlet reported that the woman and the accused first met on a dating app, and she eventually started paying him for having sex. According to reports, he would travel to visit her in Baan Dung even though he resides in the province’s Bor Sila district. Love Triangle Goes Awry: Two Sisters Kill Man For Having Sex With Both of Them in Kenya's Kirinyaga County; Arrested.

The woman first started noticing that something was wrong when her £750 gold necklace went missing. Later, a CCTV video showed that the accused had abducted and killed her puppy. Furious over this, the woman tried to break up with the man. But, he threatened to kill her.

