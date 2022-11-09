Mumbai, November 9: In a bizarre incident, a woman who was filmed performing sex acts on a man in front of hundreds of people said that she felt like taking her own life after she received several backlash. As per reports, the woman was filmed performing sext acts on a man and the incident took place in the busy city centre square in front of hundreds of people. The woman has been identified as Kelly Cousins (35).

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, the Kelly Cousins said that after the incident she has been receiving threats and abusive comments after the footage went viral on social media. The shocking incident took place on August 1. Reportedly, Kelly, a mom-of-four drank heavily when she was on a date with a man. After the date, the two began performing sex acts as people watched them live and started filming their act. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Gives Birth to Fourth Daughter in Kolar District.

Numerous videos that were taken of the sex act that took place at the Concert Square in Liverpool. Suprisingly, some videos that went viral on social media were shared by Cousins herself. The sex acts video of Cousins called for widespread criticism from people including Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson. After the incident, Cousins appeared before the Liverpool Magistrates Court after she admitted that the charges of outraging public decency. She was spared from being put up in jail.

However, what followed was non-stop abuse and threats. Speaking to the local media, Cousins said that she was receiving abuse and threats from people. She told Liverpool Echo, "I would get messages from people saying 'have you killed yourself yet?'. And let me tell you, I thought about it. I felt like it would go away if I wasn't here any more. I am still getting them today, just from total strangers. It made me feel like s***."

In another incident, Cousins said that a staff of a fast-food restaurant had interfered with her food after she found it covered in bits. After the hearing, Cousins, "We knew each other from the gym. We went on a date. Things got out of hand, this was never planned. I deeply regret it. I have always taken responsibility for my actions and I now just want to make a new start and put this all behind me." Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

The court sentenced Cousins to 10 weeks in prison, and has suspended her for 12 months. She also also been asked to complete 40 hours of unpaid work. Besides, the sentence also said that the accused has to complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity Days with the Probation Service. Meanwhile, the prosecutors observed that the man who was involved with cousins was 'was equally culpable' and was being 'pursued by the police'.

