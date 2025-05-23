Texas, May 23: Darian Christine Rogers, 22, a student teacher at Rouse High School in Leander, Texas, has been charged with a second-degree felony for improper relationship between an educator and a student after admitting to having sex with a 17-year-old male student she supervised at a local grocery store. Rogers initially denied the sexual relationship, telling police she saw the teen “as a little brother,” but later confessed to having sex with him “one time” in his truck in a parking lot near the store after being confronted with text evidence, including discussions about the Plan B contraceptive pill.

The investigation began after another student reported to school officials in April that Rogers was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor and provided a voicemail in which Rogers admitted to sending explicit images to the 17-year-old. Detectives also found a video of Rogers taking the Plan B pill and a receipt, as well as messages referencing a prior sexual relationship with another 17-year-old student in the district. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Rogers was not a full-time employee but was completing student-teaching hours at Rouse High School since January. School officials emphasised that the alleged misconduct did not occur on school grounds, during school hours, or at any school-sponsored event, and Rogers was immediately removed from campus after the district was notified. Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student Who Found Her Crying in Classroom, Arrested.

She was booked into Williamson County Jail on May 16 and released the next day on a USD 20,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

