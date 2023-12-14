Northumberland, December 14: A 61-year-old teacher named Marian Clode was killed after a cow broke free from a farm and attacked her. The incident unfolded in April 2016 when the victim along with her family was taking an afternoon stroll in UK's Northumberland. Clode suffered severe spine injury in the tragic incident and died a few days later in the hospital. During the court hearing, the farming company admitted to lapses of tackling the cow that led to the horrific incident. The firm is scheduled for sentencing on Friday, December 15th.

According to report in Mirror, the prosecutor Craig Hassall KC told New Castle Court that the farmer along with his assistants were moving a herd of about 140 from winter shed to summer shed using a public path. While he attempted to obstruct the path using a quadbike and a stick, several cows with their caves eloped and headed over to the hilltop. The 62-year-old farmer, Alistair Nixon, representing the JM Nixon partnership which operates Swinhoe Farm near Belford, admitted to breaching health and safety regulations during his court appearance. Chennai Cow Attack Video: Elderly Man Knocked Down by Animal on Busy Street in Triplicane, Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

Marian Clode a teacher from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester was on an Easter break in Northumberland with her two grandchildren, husband, daughter, and son-in-law. She was holidaying with her family in one of the cottages on the farm. On April 3 when she went out for a walk with her family, little did she know that it would be her last day with her family members. Cow Attack in Maharashtra: Three, Including Child, Injured After Stray Cattle Charges At Two-Wheeler in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Hassall said, Clode who was leading the group got caught next to a wooden gate, when escaped cows came from the opposite direction and charged at the family. Other family members reportedly managed to avoid the danger by swiftly navigating past the hazard, skilfully leaping over a barbed wire fence. The cow reportedly turned 90 degrees and charged her two or three times and flipped her over the gate.

Her son-in-law eventually got inside the field and found her unresponsive, face down. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Hassall said the incident had gravely affected the family, especially the two children who witnessed the incident.

