Mumbai, November 4: A video going viral on social media shows a family using a toy cow during the Griha Pravesh ceremony. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user called Jaya Naagesh. "Cow in graha prevasam( Technology)," the caption of the post read. Soon after the video surfaced online, the post sparked a debate among netizens over the use of a toy cow in the Griha Pravesh ceremony. Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "Digital India", while a second user commented, "2.0 robot".

A third user said, "Technologiiiaaaaa". A few users slammed the family for using a toy cow in the Griha Pravesh ceremony. "Hindu people making fun of culture/hinduism," one user said, while another said that the video showed people mocking their own rituals. "I feel like they are mocking their own beliefs," another wrote, while a fourth user said that the house also should be toy. While the viral video has led to debate among netizens, scroll below to know more about the housewarming trading using a cow. Pune: Cow Rescued After Getting Stuck on Second Floor of Building in Raviwar Peth; Fire Brigade Uses Crane for Operation (Watch Video).

Netizens Debate Over Cow Toy Being Using for Griha Pravesh Ceremony

Video of toy cow being used during Griha Pravesh ceremony sparks debate (Photo Credits: Instagram/jayanaagesh)

Importance of Cow in House Warming Tradition

Since being shared online, the viral clip showing a toy cow being used in the Griha Pravesh ceremony has garnered over three lakh views, nearly 9,000 likes and more than 28,000 shares. That said, it's important to understand the housewarming tradition of using a cow. The symbolism of a cow and calf in a Hindu housewarming ceremony, also called Griha Pravesh, holds profound cultural, spiritual, and practical importance. It is believed that bringing a cow into a new home during housewarming invites positive energy and blessings as the cow is considered sacred and symbolises prosperity, abundance, and good fortune.

The practice of bringing a cow into a new home during Griha Pravesh is also seen as a way of expressing gratitude towards nature and the animals that contribute to human well-being. This housewarming tradition involving a cow emphasises the connection between humans and the environment, thereby fostering a sense of harmony and balance. It is believed that bringing a cow during Griha pravesh ensures the cow and calf's blessings will flourish new home with wealth, health, and familial unity. Scientists Potty-Train Cows to Use 'MooLoo' When They Want to Pass Stool.

In Urban areas where bringing a cow or a calf is not feasible, people perform symbolic gestures by placing an idol or picture of a cow and calf, which is seen as a common practice. The ritual of bringing a cow into a new home during the Griha Pravesh ceremony ensures that the tradition and cultural values are passed down to the next generation, thereby offering a sense of identity and rootedness in a fast-paced world. In today's time, when bringing a cow for the housewarming tradition is not possible, people offer fodder or make donations to gaushalas (cow shelters) in the name of the new home to honour the tradition.

