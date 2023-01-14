Mumbai, January 14: In a brutal incident that took place in July last year in United Kingdom, a woman who is said to be obsessed with serial killers and BDSM allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Hampshire. Surprisingly, the woman not only killed her boyfriend but also showed his body to her friend via a vide call.

According to a report in the Daily Star, the woman has been identified as Shayne Groves (27). Police officials said that Groves slit her boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald (25) throat while he slept However, after the incident came to light the accused tried to portray herself as his victim. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

Officials of Hampshire Police said that that the accused and the victim had an interest in BDSM and the two had allegedly set up a camera in order to record their act. It was also learned that Groves and Fitzgerald were in an on-off relationship for nearly six months. The incident came to light after Fitzgerald's body was found dead in Groves' bed at her home in Havant, Hampshire.

During the ongoing trial of the case, the prosecution told the court that the accused had framed images of serial killers. Besides, she also had a collection of gangster-themed books. The prosecution also told the court that Groves had watched true crime documentaries. Prosecutor Steven Perian, "It is very likely she was obsessed with Frankie Fitzgerald because of his performance in the bedroom." UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

He further said, "The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy." He also said that the accused tried to portray herself as a victim of sexual violence as she video-called her friend Vicky Baitup and confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, Groves has denied murder charges.

