Mumbai, October 29: In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, a man from Alabama allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death after she refused to have sex with him. As per reports, the man stabbed his partner over 100 times after she didn't have sex with him. Shockingly, the man also cut off the woman's head after stabbing her.

According to a report in the Mail Online, the accused has been identified as Justin Fields (38) The accused has been booked for murder and abuse of the woman's corpse. The victim has been identified as Tammy Bailey 52). As per reports, brutal incident took place on October 21 when Fields attack his partner Bailey.

Police officials said that the accused stabbed his live-in girlfriend with an eight-inch survival knife. After stabbing his partner, the accused used the same weapon to cut off her head and other parts of the body. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said that the woman's head was found near her feet while one of her limbs was also severed by the accused.

Surprisingly, officers privy to the case said that the crime scene was one of the worst things that they've ever 'seen or experienced' in their careers so far. Later, the cops also found a footage where the accused can be seen confessing to his crime. He also informed the cops about the evidence of the murder. The incident took place in the couple's Alabama home situated on Bailey Drive.

Cops said that the couple went out to celebrate his birthday and after they came home, the accused wanted to have sex, however, his girlfriend refused. After she declined his advances to get intimate, Fields stabbed her in the chest. "He had a drink of brandy and then went into his bedroom and was playing guitar," Moon said.

"He decided he wanted to have sex, so he went into her room and propositioned her. When she refused him, it frustrated him, and he stabbed her in the chest," the officer added. At present, the accused is being put up at Blount County jail. Officials said that the accused does not has any criminal history.

