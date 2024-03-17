Hampshire, March 17: Locals in UK village were left in a shock after poachers dumped dozens of dead animals outside a community shop, adding to a series of "horrific" incidents in the area. The terrified villagers in Broughton recounted their harrowing experiences after being tormented with the unsettling sight of randomly placed corpses each week. In the latest episode that occurred on Thursday night, March 14, 50 hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were dumped outside the Broughton community shop in Hampshire prompting police to launch an investigation.

Other wild animals such as rabbits, pheasants, deer, and birds have been trashed along nearby roads and fields in recent weeks. The perpetrators even left 27 bloodied rabbits outside of a primary school located in the area. Authorities suspect that the poachers are linked to gangs associated with international gambling syndicates.

It is believed that the individuals involved in the activities are engaged in illegal hunting of various creatures, including pheasants, deer, and birds of prey. These acts are allegedly live-streamed on Facebook, with firearms and specially trained bull lurchers being utilized. Moreover, bets are placed on the amount of wildlife the dogs can capture and kill. UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces Ban on Mobile Phones in Classrooms Across England for Safer Learning Environment (Watch Video).

Mike Jelen, a conservation manager overseeing estates in the region, stated that the violent attacks occur with alarming frequency, happening "twice a week". The manager elaborated that farmers and landowners are continuously striving to safeguard the animals. As per Daily Mail, Jelen recounted an incident where pheasant poachers opened fire on a farmer who approached them.

Following the incident, Broughton Community Shop issued a plea on social media, urging locals to share any CCTV footage they might possess between the hours of 3 am and 3:45 am to track the poachers. They also thanked all the people who expressed concern over the incident.

