UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared a video message on X (formerly Twitter) endorsing the government's new policy to ban mobile phones in classrooms, aiming for a safer and more focused learning environment. The government issued new guidance on Monday, February 19, mandating the prohibition of mobile phones in schools across England, including during break times. While some schools in the UK already implement phone bans, the guidance aims to establish a consistent approach nationwide. UK: Rishi Sunak-led Government to Ban Disposable Vapes Over Concerns of Sharp Increase in Usage by Children.

UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces Ban on Mobile Phones in Classrooms

We know how distracting mobile phones are in the classroom. Today we help schools put an end to this. pic.twitter.com/ulV23CIbNe — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 19, 2024

