Cardiff, March 25: In a shocking incident, a woman died after allegedly being strangled by her fiance during sex at their home in Cardiff, UK. The accused, 44-year-old Alcwyn Thomas, admitted to killing Victoria Thomas, 45, but claimed it was accidental, stating, "she asked me to choke her on bed." The prosecution, however, argues that he used their sex life as a cover-up for murder, citing his intoxicated state and violent tendencies.

According to a BBC report, Alcwyn Thomas told Cardiff Crown Court that he and Victoria had returned home on August 20, 2024, after a night out when she allegedly asked him to strangle her during consensual sex. He claimed he applied pressure but realized too late that she had passed out, noticing her skin had turned blue. Instead of calling for help, he covered her with a blanket and left her lifeless body in the room. Thomas admitted to previously choking her “hundreds of times” but insisted it was always consensual. UK Shocker: Doctor ‘Chokes’ Woman During Sex, Sends Photos and Videos of Sexual Acts With Other Women to Her; Probe Ordered.

The prosecution, however, argued that Thomas was in a “bad mood” after taking cocaine, drinking around 16 pints of lager, and believing he had lost money at bingo. Prosecutors suggested that Victoria had gone to a spare room to distance herself from him, but he followed and attacked her. Under cross-examination, Thomas admitted he could be "horrible on drink and drugs" but maintained that the events of that night were "nothing different to normal." Prosecutor Michael Jones KC accused him of using their sex life as a "smokescreen" to hide the truth. UK Prison Shocker: Inquiry Reveals Prisoners ‘Inevitably’ Having Sex With Each Other at HMP the Verne, Some Inmates ‘Groomed’ for Sexual Favours.

During the trial, Thomas was confronted with text messages that showed Victoria had been unhappy with his behaviour. The court also heard that he made no attempt to revive her and did not call emergency services after realizing she had stopped breathing. The prosecution insists the evidence points to a deliberate act of violence rather than an accident. As the trial continues, the jury will determine whether Thomas is guilty of murder or if his defence of accidental death holds weight in court.

