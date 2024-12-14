London, December 14: Former General Practitioner Thomas Plimmer, already struck off for sexual misconduct, faces fresh allegations of choking a woman during sex without her consent. The woman, who met Plimmer on a dating app in 2017, told the BBC that he initiated aggressive and non-consensual behaviour during their encounter.

She alleged that upon arriving at her home, Plimmer pushed her against a wall and grabbed her throat without prior discussion. Although he apologised after she expressed discomfort, the situation escalated later. “He was behind me and grabbed hold of my throat, squeezing it,” she said. “I was trying to remove his hand as I feared he would cut off my airway.” She also accused him of sending explicit images and videos of himself with multiple women, which she described as “shocking and disgusting.” Linda De Sousa Abreu, Married HMP Wandsworth Officer Who Had Sex With UK Prison Inmate Mocks Her Ankle Tag in Viral Video, OnlyFans Star Calls It ‘Very Mindful, Very Demure’.

This comes amid a series of misconduct allegations that led to Plimmer’s removal by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) in April. His employer, Great Western Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and the General Medical Council (GMC) received complaints about his sexually inappropriate behaviour towards five women between 2018 and 2021. Sex on Duty: Over 2 Dozen UK Cops Caught Having Sex During Working Hours in 2 Years, Says Report.

The tribunal found he had coerced a vulnerable woman into a non-consensual sex act, which Plimmer denied but was proven. It was also revealed that Plimmer engaged in sexual acts with multiple women at his surgery during working hours. He admitted to sending explicit content to a colleague and an unsolicited explicit photo to another woman while at work.

Describing his behaviour as "disgraceful," the tribunal concluded his actions violated professional boundaries and public trust. While Plimmer's appeal against his removal is pending, these new allegations further tarnish his reputation. Authorities continue to investigate.

