The Russo-Ukrainian conflict reached an all-time high as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. President Putin further warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” Reportedly, the Russian forces on Thursday night captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

As Russian forces inch towards Kyiv, Ukraine's defense ministry urged citizens to resist the Russian forces. Ministry also told citizens to report movements of military equipment and to make Molotov cocktails and 'neutralize the occupier.' Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: India to Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine via Hungary, Romania.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Ukraine's defense ministry tells citizens to report movements of military equipment and to make Molotov cocktails and 'neutralize the occupier' as Russian troops move through a northern district of Kyiv — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2022

What is Molotov Cocktail?

A Molotov cocktail is a simple type of improvised combustible device. Sometimes called a petrol bomb, alcohol bomb, bottle bomb, poor man's grenade, or simply Molotov, its traces can be found in the Spanish Civil War of 1930 to 1939. The incendiary device was later used in World War 2 by the Finnish against the Soviet tanks. The purpose of a Molotov is to set a target on fire. Due to ease of production, the Molotov cocktail or "Molly" is more often used by protesters, rioters, street criminals, and terrorists, however, in absence of conventional weapons, regular soldiers may use any sort of improvised combustible device.

A Molotov cocktail is made by filling combustible liquid such as petrol, alcohol, etc into a breakable glass bottle. A fuel-soaked cloth is stuffed in the neck of the bottle. To use a Molotov cocktail, the cloth is ignited and the bottle is thrown at the target. The bottle breaks, spraying fuel into the air. The vapor and droplets are ignited by the flame, producing a fireball and then a burning fire, which consumes the remainder of the fuel. Ukrainian Males Aged 18 to 60 Banned from Leaving the Country As Russia Presses Forward.

On Wednesday, the Ukraine Parliament voted to approve in the first reading a draft law that gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence. “The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society,” the authors of the law said in a note and added that the law was needed due to “existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine”.

