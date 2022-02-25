Ukraine has banned all-male citizens 18-60 years old from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service. The statement said that following the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, a temporary restriction had been imposed. "In particular, it is forbidden for men aged 18-60, Ukraine citizens, to leave the borders of Ukraine," the statement said. "This regulation will remain in effect for the period of the legal regime of martial law. We ask the citizens to take this information into consideration."

