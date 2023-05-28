Mumbai, May 28: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a top Ukrainian official said that the county is ready to launch a counter-offensive in a bid to push Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces. Oleksiy Danilov, one of Ukraine's most senior security officials and a war chief has reportedly said that the country's forces will soon begin an assault to regain territory from Russia's forces.

Speaking about Ukraine's counter-offence, Danilov said that it could be "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week". However, the top Ukrainian official did not specify any date, reports Mirror. Co.UK. Highlighting the importance of the situation, Danilov said that the Ukrainian government must avoid making mistakes in this "historic" opportunity. Russian Soldier Who Fought for Vladimir Putin Rapes Two Schoolgirls After Returning Home From Ukraine War, Threatened To Blow Victims With Grenades: Reports.

As per reports, Danilov is one of the important figures in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's war cabinet. Reports also suggest that Danilov's interview was interrupted after a summon was issued by President Zelensky in order to discuss counter-offensive measures against Russian forces. The development comes amid Ukraine receiving adequate support from the West.

Continuous support from the West including the USA has helped Ukraine bolster its army and re-equip its armed forces besides helping to train a separate Ukrainian force. Reports also suggest that since January, Putin's Russian forces have making slow progress in the eastern Donbas region, however, it comes with costly errors. Vladimir Putin Signed Decree To Grant 'Quick' Citizenship to Foreign Nationals Who Will Fight for Russia Against Ukraine, Says Report.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Ukraine's counter-offensive approach, reports state that it could possibly be an armoured attack with Ukrainian forces trying to reclaim parts of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. "We are always ready. The same as we were ready to defend our country at any time. And it is not a question of time," Danilov said on Ukrainian armed forces' readiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).