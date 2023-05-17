Mumbai, May 17: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin's new plan involves providing quick citizenship to foreigners who fight for Russia against Ukraine. If reports are to be believed, Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a decree which will make obtaining Russian citizenship for foreign nationals easy and quick.

The decree, which is signed by the Russian President is likely to simplify the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for those foreign nationals, who will serve in Russia's army against Ukraine. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the decree will apply only to foreign nations who will sign contracts with the Russian army to serve in the military for a period of one year. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Kremlin Says Ukraine Attempted To Kill Russian President.

Who Will Get Russian Citizenship?

As per the report, only those individuals and their family members who serve in the army will be eligible to apply for Russian citizenship. These individuals will not be required to obtain a residence permit. Reportedly, the move by Russian President Vladimir Putin comes after the counteroffensive by Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Several reports also claim that Vladimir Putin has signed a number of decrees in a bid to boost the number of his troops as Russia faces loss amid the ongoing war. The move to grant Russian citizenship to foreign nationals comes a year after the Russian government last year approved legislation to remove the upper age limit for contractual service in the Russian army. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

Last year in August, the Russian President signed a decree to increase the size of his army. The move by Putin comes a few days after the Kremlin alleged that Kyiv tried to kill the Russian President. On May 3, Moscow said that they shot down two drones launched by Ukraine. The Kremlin has also accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin in the alleged drone attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).