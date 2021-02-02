Washington, February 2: US Congresswomen and Democratic Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday said that she is a survivor of sexual assault during an Instagram Live broadcast, while talking about the trauma she went through in the wake of US Capitol riots. Ocasio-Cortez shared her frightful experiences during the January 6 violence in Washington.

"The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize. These are the same tactics of abusers. And, um, I'm a survivor of sexual assault," said the US Congresswoman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Republican Congressman Ted Yoho Over Sexist Slur; Watch Viral Video of Her Speech.

In the broadcast, Ocasio-Cortez said that she had came back after getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was with her manager in the office when they heard loud sounds of banging on the door. "Like someone was trying to break the door down. And there were no voices. There were no yells. No one saying who they were, nobody identifying themselves," she said. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Fiery Speech Defending Green New Deal, Says Climate Change Not an Elitist Issue (Watch Video).

The Democratic Representative said that she ran and hid in the bathroom. "I have never been quieter in my entire life," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I held my breath," adding, "This was the moment where I thought everything was over." However, a US Capitol Police Officer came to her office and she came out few minutes later when her staffer told that is OK to get out.

"But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other. And so, whether you had a negligent or a neglectful parent, and, or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large ,these episodes can compound on one another," she added recounting the January 6 violence.

Scores of supporters of Former US President Donald Trump has barged in the US Capitol in Washington ahead of Congress' affirmation of announcing Joe Biden's victory in the Presidential Elections of 2020. At least five, including a police official died while several others were injured.

