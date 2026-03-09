Palma de Mallorca, March 9: Eight men have been sentenced to a collective total of 73 years in prison following the gang rape of an 18-year-old British woman at a hotel in Magaluf, Spain. The incident, which occurred in August 2023, sparked widespread condemnation after it was revealed that the perpetrators recorded the assault and shared footage on social media.

The defendants, consisting of seven French nationals and one Swiss national, initially faced a combined prison term of 151 years. However, following a plea deal struck between the public prosecutor, the private prosecutor representing the victim, and the defence teams, the sentences were reduced to the current total.

Spain Gang Rape Incident Details

The assault took place on August 14, 2023, at the BH Mallorca Resort. According to court documents and previous statements from the prosecutor's office, two of the men lured the victim, who was in a semi-conscious state after being plied with alcohol, to a hotel room. They subsequently invited a group of strangers to join them.

Prosecutors stated that the men undressed the woman and subjected her to a series of degrading sexual acts over the course of approximately 30 minutes. The attack was filmed by the perpetrators, who used mobile devices to document the assault. Police later discovered nearly three minutes of footage, comprising multiple clips, which showed the men laughing and making derogatory comments about the victim during the ordeal.

Spain Rapist Arrested; Investigation Begin

The victim managed to escape the room following the assault and immediately alerted hotel staff, who contacted the Civil Guard. The investigation gained significant momentum after the victim reported that her phone had been stolen during the attack. In a notable turn of events, police used the stolen phone to lure three of the suspects back to the hotel reception, where they were identified by the victim and promptly arrested.

Subsequent investigations led to the identification and detention of the remaining five men involved in the incident. All eight suspects were remanded in custody in Mallorca and eventually pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

Hotel Safety and Public Response

The BH Mallorca Resort, which has been the site of various high-profile security and safety incidents in previous years, issued a statement following the 2023 attack. Management expressed "firm and forceful repudiation" of the assault and emphasized their full cooperation with the Civil Guard. The establishment noted that such behaviour violates the dignity and integrity of individuals and has no place within their facilities.

