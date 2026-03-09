The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Chidambaram S Poduval, the director of the global Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, in connection with a sexual harassment case. The court’s decision follows a complaint filed by a woman associated with the film industry, alleging an incident that took place in 2022. Did ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Go Private on Instagram Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations and Dileep Film Rumours? Find Out.

Chidambaram Gets Bail in Sexual Harassment Case

District Judge KK Balakrishnan passed the order on March 7, 2026, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and Chidambaram’s legal counsel. The court observed that there were no prior criminal records against the filmmaker and noted a significant delay of nearly four years in filing the complaint.

While granting the pre-arrest bail, the court imposed several strict conditions:

The director must cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation.

He is prohibited from attempting to influence or intimidate witnesses.

He must not tamper with any evidence related to the case.

He is required to appear before the Investigating Officer as and when directed.

Details of the Allegations

The case was registered by the Ernakulam South Police on February 28, 2026, under Sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged that in May 2022, Chidambaram trespassed into her bedroom at an apartment in Kochi with the intent to outrage her modesty. She claimed the filmmaker misbehaved with her during an encounter related to a potential role in a film project.

Defence and Counterclaims

In his bail application, Chidambaram denied the allegations, describing them as a "campaign" to tarnish his reputation. He contended that his interactions with the complainant were strictly professional and occurred while she was being considered for a role in Manjummel Boys.

The director’s legal team argued that the FIR was a retaliatory move. They pointed out that Chidambaram had previously filed a defamation suit against the complainant in the Bombay High Court. In December 2025, that court had reportedly issued an interim order restraining her from publishing defamatory content against him. ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Accused of Sexual Assault, Case Filed by Kochi Police.

Chidambaram rose to national prominence following the massive success of the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys, which became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The investigation into the current allegations remains ongoing as police continue to record statements from relevant parties.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).