New York, February 27: A former Chicago police officer who coerced a woman into performing a sex act on him in his squad car in 2019 was sentenced to a year in federal prison on Friday, the maximum penalty for the misdemeanour charge he pleaded guilty to.

According to the NBC News report, James Sajdak (65) admitted in a plea agreement that he threatened to arrest the woman, who was a sex worker, if she did not get into his car. He then drove her to an isolated lot and forced her to do a sex act, violating her civil rights. UK: Man Jailed for Performing Online Sex Acts in Front of Children, Found in Possession of Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Images.

Ex-Cop Gets One Year in Prison for Forcing Sex Act on Woman

Sajdak, who had been a police officer since 1989, retired after the incident and was indicted in 2022. The victim sued him and the city and reached a settlement. Prosecutors said Sajdak abused his power and eroded the public’s trust in law enforcement. They also said he targeted the woman because he knew she would have difficulty reporting the crime.

US District Judge John Tharp said he would have given Sajdak a longer sentence if he could, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Sajdak’s lawyers asked for leniency, saying he was remorseful and ashamed of his actions. They said he was a pariah and an embarrassment to all law enforcement. Toronto Man Poses as Woman, Tricks Two Men into ‘Anonymous Sex’ Through Hole in Sheet; Sentenced to 28 Months in Prison.

In January last year, 5 cops from the same police department in Tennessee were fired, and 3 more were suspended after allegedly taking part in numerous sexcapades and wild parties during work hours. According to an investigation by La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole, at least 5 different male officers were alleged to have had sex with one woman officer, with some of the acts taking place while the individuals were on duty and city-owned property.

