London, February 26: A man who performed online sex acts in front of children and downloaded thousands of child abuse images has been sentenced to five years in prison. The online sex offender, identified as James Dyson (26) from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, was caught in January 2023 after his work mobile phone revealed evidence of his crimes.

According to a BBC report, Dyson pleaded guilty to four counts of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence, two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, three counts of making indecent images of a child, and three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child. Nottingham Crown Court also imposed a sexual harm prevention order on Dyson on Friday. UK Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Field, Sends Him Topless Pic on Snapchat; Banned From Teaching For Life.

Man Found in Possession of Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Images

Nottinghamshire Police said forensic analysis of several other electronic devices seized from Dyson showed he had tried and failed to delete nearly 6,000 images of Category A - the most serious level of child sexual abuse. Detectives also found proof of four incidents in which Dyson used a social media platform to engage children in online sexual activity. The force said work was ongoing to identify the four children involved. Drunk Couple Caught Having Outdoor Sex Session on Canal Towpath in UK Town.

Detective Con Tom Nuttall, who led the investigation, said, "Dyson’s actions have caused physical and emotional harm to children, and he clearly knew what he was doing was wrong. “He went to great lengths to try and delete evidence of his crimes, but we were able to recover it and bring him to justice.”

