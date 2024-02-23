Toronto, February 23: In a shocking incident that has come to light, a man named Tony Sfier has been convicted of two counts of sexual assault after deceiving two men online by posing as a woman. The victims were lured to Sfier’s home in Toronto under the pretense of anonymous sexual acts through a hole in a sheet hanging in a doorway.

The deception was revealed when one of the victims discovered Sfier's true identity, leading to his arrest. Ontario Court Justice Cathy Mocha sentenced Sfier to 28 months in prison, with 14 months for each count, and mandated that he register as an offender for 10 years, according to a report by the Toronto Star News.

Tony Sfier, 33, was found guilty of misleading the victims about their sexual partner's identity. Justice Mocha emphasized the seriousness of the offenses, highlighting the violation of personal integrity and the denial of the victims' right to self-determination.

Sfier plans to seek bail pending the outcome of his appeal, claiming wrongful conviction based on legal errors, according to his lawyer Bryan Badali. The incidents occurred in 2020, when the victims believed they were interacting with a woman online and were going to her home for a “glory hole scenario,” which involves anonymous sexual encounters through a hole in a wall or other material.

Upon arrival, they inserted their genitals through a hole in a sheet, where oral sex was performed, followed by penetration without warning, which they believed was anal. The identities of the victims are protected by a publication ban.

