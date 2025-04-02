Trenton, April 2: In an act of devotion to "Satan", a primary school janitor from New Jersey deliberately contaminated students' food with bleach and feces. Authorities uncovered disturbing footage and messages detailing his actions, which included mixing human waste into meals and tampering with cafeteria utensils. The investigation also revealed that he possessed explicit child sex abuse material, further adding to the severity of his crimes. Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to The Mirror report, the janitor, Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, was arrested after authorities discovered footage of him engaging in unspeakable acts at Elizabeth F Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township. The investigation began when law enforcement found videos of him performing lewd acts on cafeteria utensils and food meant for students. Messages recovered from his phone revealed he had previously mixed feces into taco meat and sprayed bleach on cucumbers before serving them. Impellizzeri even recorded himself boasting about making children sick. US: Horror Movie-Like Scene Unfolds at Kansas House, Babysitter Finds Intruder Under Bed After Child Complains of 'Monster' Hiding There.

Prosecutors detailed the extent of his depravity, citing texts where he admitted to contaminating food multiple times without detection. In one message, he reportedly wrote, "They ate the s*** right up," referring to students' unknowingly consuming tainted meals. Authorities also discovered that he had urinated on kitchen equipment and placed bread on his genitals before it was used for student meals. His disturbing actions came to light after investigators reviewed months of footage recorded on his phone. US Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Brother and Eats His Eyeball at Home, Attempts Suicide in Jail After Arrest in Princeton.

Impellizzeri was initially charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and tampering with food, but some charges were dropped in a plea deal. He ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material. Following his sentencing on March 29, officials assured parents that the school’s kitchen was thoroughly sanitised.

