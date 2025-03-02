Princeton, March 2: A 31-year-old man allegedly murdered his younger brother in a gruesome attack, ripping out his eyeball and setting the family cat on fire inside their apartment in Princeton, New Jersey. The suspect, Matthew Hertgen, 31, reportedly used a golf club and knife to kill his 26-year-old sibling, Joseph, before consuming the missing organ. Following his arrest, Matthew attempted suicide inside his jail cell on February 27, prompting further concerns about his mental state.

As per a report by The New York Post, the case came to light when Matthew Hertgen himself called 911 on February 24, reporting a dead body and a fire inside their luxury apartment in Michelle Mews, Princeton. When officers arrived, they discovered the gruesome scene, with Joseph’s body found in a bloody mess. A bloody knife, fork, and plate near the victim's body raised suspicions, leading authorities to believe that Matthew had consumed his brother's missing eyeball, a horrifying detail that added to the shock of the crime. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Investigation into the brothers' background revealed that they had grown up in a well-off family, with both being standout athletes in their community. Before moving to Princeton, they lived in a USD 1.1 million home in Toms River. However, Matthew’s behavior seemed to spiral in recent months. He had posted chilling poems on Facebook that described violent imagery, such as "blood oozing out of eyes" and "knives sharpening," hinting at his troubled mental state before the murder occurred. California Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With 17-Year-Old Student in US, Arrested Accused.

Matthew’s motive for the brutal attack remains unclear, with no direct evidence linking a specific reason for the violence. On February 27, while being held at Mercer County Correction Center, he attempted suicide in his cell. The incident occurred shortly after his court appearance, where he was seen wearing a suicide vest. He is facing 30 years to life in prison if convicted of the heinous crime. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

