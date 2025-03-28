A babysitter in Kansas was trying to calm a child afraid of a “monster” under the bed when she discovered a real-life intruder hiding there, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said. The 27-year-old man, who had a protection from abuse order against him, had previously lived in the home near Great Bend. A struggle ensued, knocking the child to the ground before the intruder fled. Deputies arrived late Monday but couldn’t locate him until the next day, capturing him after a foot chase. The suspect had recently posted bond after facing charges of criminal threat, domestic battery, and violating a protection order. Following his latest arrest, a judge ordered him held without bond. Authorities have requested additional charges, including aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and child endangerment. The shocking incident has left the community shaken, with many comparing it to a scene from a horror movie. Investigators are reviewing the case to determine how the man gained access to the home. US Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Brother and Eats His Eyeball at Home, Attempts Suicide in Jail After Arrest in Princeton.

Child Complains of ‘Monster’ Under Bed, Babysitter Finds Man Hiding There

